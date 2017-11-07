Man to stand trial in Sheffield after denying terror charges

A man today denied three terror charges when he appeared via video-link at Sheffield Crown Court.

Mohammed Abbas Idris Awan pleaded not guilty to a charge of engaging in conduct in preparation of a terrorist act on or before June 6 this year.

The 24-year-old also denied two counts of possessing a document or record of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

He was remanded in custody by Judge Paul Watson QC and is due to go on trial at Sheffield Crown Court on November 20.