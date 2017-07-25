Man remains in hospital six weeks after serious collision near Sheffield tram stop

Have your say

A man remains in hospital six weeks after a crash near a Sheffield tram stop - but police say he is making 'good progress'.

The 37-year-old pedestrian was involved in a collision with a car in Ridgeway Road, near the Gleadless Townend tram stop, on Saturday, June 10.

Witnesses reported seeing the man's fiancee screaming for help and saying they were due to marry this summer.

The man was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "The man remains in hospital at this time where he is making good progress in terms of his recovery."