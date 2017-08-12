Man remains in hospital after assault in Sheffield city centre

Have your say

A man remains in hospital this afternoon following an alleged attack in Sheffield city centre yesterday.

Police were called to Fitzalan Square, near the High Street, just after 4pm on Friday to reports of an assault.

A 31-year-old man was found with a head wound and taken to hospital, where police this afternoon said he remains with minor injuries.

Two men, aged 24 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of assault and have since been released from custody.

Police cordoned off a stretch of pavement between The Cash Shop on Fitzalan Square and the corner of Arundel Street following the incident, which Stagecoach Yorkshire said had disrupted bus services in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 726 of August 11.