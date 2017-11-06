Man found unconscious with broken bones in Sheffield city centre

A man was found unconscious with serious facial injuries, including several broken bones, on a street in Sheffield city centre.

Police have appealed for information after the 29-year-old was discovered by a member of the public on Division Street, across the road from the Sainsbury's Local supermarket.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from the person who found him last Wednesday at around 2am and called for an ambulance as well as ringing the man's mother using his phone.

Detective Constable Trish Sidaway, from South Yorkshire Police's crime unit, said: "Feedback from the hospital suggests that this man’s injuries are not consistent with a fall and therefore we must explore the possibility that this man was assaulted, prior to him being found on Division Street.

"The man can recall leaving Walkabout bar on Carver Street, which means that between there and where he was found he may have been the victim of a crime.

"I'm appealing for anyone who was in the Carver Street area that evening to get in touch with police, to see if we can piece together the man’s movements and understand what may have happened to him.

"I would also really like to try and identify the member of the public who found our complainant – you might hold vital information that could help our inquiry and we’re really keen to speak to you."

The man, who was reportedly wearing dark clothing, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number K/145160/2017.