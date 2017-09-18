Man found dead on street in South Yorkshire

Have your say

A man was found dead on a street in South Yorkshire today.

Emergency services were called to Hilton Street in Askern, Doncaster, this morning at around 11.10am after concerns were raised about a man lying in the street.

Paramedics found a man believed to be in his 70s at the scene, and he was pronounced dead at around 11.20am.

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Police said: "An investigation is underway. However, it is believed that there are no suspicious circumstances."

Hilton Street lies off Campsall Road, just north of Askern High Street.