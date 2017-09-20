Man dies after being found injured at house in South Yorkshire

A man has died after being found injured at a house in South Yorkshire.
The 48-year-old was found injured at a home on Caernarvon Crescent, in Bolton-on-Dearne, Barnsley.
Emergency services were called to the house last Tuesday, just before 2pm, after concerns were raised for his safety.
He was found injured and died later that day.
A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Police said: "There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a file has been prepared for the coroner."
