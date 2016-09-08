Man denies attempted murder of Sheffield teenager

A man has denied attempting to murder a Sheffield teenager.

Nathan Marples appeared at Sheffield Crown Court via video link on Thursday morning via video link from custody.

He denied two charged in relation to the shooting of a 19-year-old man on Wordsworth Avenue in Parson Cross on July 22.

Marples, aged 25, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Francis Edusei, representing Marples, said his client would be willing to enter a 'suitable plea' to a lesser charge of Section 18 wounding if the prosecution decides such a count would be acceptable.

Marples was remanded in custody, with a potential trial date scheduled for January 23.