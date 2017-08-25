Man charged with historic rape and imprisonment of teenager in Sheffield

Have your say

A man has been charged with raping and imprisoning a teenager in Sheffield 45 years ago.

Peter Pickering was charged with the alleged offences in Deepcar, near Stocksbridge, involving a then 18-year-old woman in 1972.

The 79-year-old, from Berkshire, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on September 19 via video link.

West Yorkshire Police said the offences had come to its attention during an ongoing review of unsolved 'cold case' offences.

It said the force's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team was continuing to investigate the alleged crimes.