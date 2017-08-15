Man charged after police uncover cannabis factory in South Yorkshire

Have your say

A man has been charged after police raided a cannabis factory where they found plants worth an estimated £500,000.

Mikel Godolja, of no fixed address, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday charged with production of cannabis.

The 26-year-old was remanded into custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on September 8.

He was arrested after police searched two properties on Henley Grove Road, in Masbrough, last Thursday evening, where they found around 500 plants.

On Sunday, police raided another property in Nether Edge, Sheffield, where they found cannabis plants with an estimated value of £576,000.

Nobody was arrested on that occasion.