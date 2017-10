Have your say

A man has been charged after police discovered him with what they believe to be class A drugs on a Sheffield street.

Rebez Saleh was arrested yesterday on Hallcar Street in Burngreave after being searched by officers, who found half an ounce of suspected crack cocaine in his possession.

The 33-year-old, of no fixed address, was today charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court tomorrow morning.