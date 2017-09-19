Man arrested on suspicion of affray and criminal damage in Sheffield city centre

A man was arrested in Sheffield city centre this afternoon on suspicion of affray and causing criminal damage.

Police said officers were called to Bower Spring, just off the A61 Corporation Street, at around 4.20pm to reports somebody was trying to gain entry to a work premises.

She said a man in his early 30s was arrested on suspicion of a section three public order offence - otherwise known as affray - and causing criminal damage.

A member of the public reported seeing a large number of police vehicles and officers at the scene, outside the Northern Powerboats shop.