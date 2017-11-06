Man arrested after two cars collide in Sheffield

Have your say

A man has been arrested after a crash involving two cars in Sheffield this afternoon.

Police said a red Proton and a silver Fiesta were believed to have collided on Staniforth Road, at the junction with Main Road, Darnall, at around 4pm today.

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Police said one man had been arrested in connection with the incident.

She was unable to give details about the reason for the arrest, at this stage, or to say whether anyone had been injured.

The road was closed briefly following the collision, but has since reopened.

Travel South Yorkshire said bus services had been affected by the road closure.