Man appears in court charged with string of burglaries and thefts in Sheffield

A man has appeared in court charged with a string of burglaries and thefts in Sheffield.

Lee Wragg appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday (July 3) accused of five counts of burglary and four of theft.

The 41-year-old, of Victoria Street, Broomhall, was remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on July 24.

Mr Wragg, who has yet to enter a plea, was arrested after being spotted by police officers who had popped into a pizza restaurant for a bite to eat last Friday (June 30).