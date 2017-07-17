Madcap golfing challenge puts duo 'fairway' towards charity target

A mammoth golfing challenge in Sheffield has raised more than £2,000 to fund a life-changing mission in Mexico.

Chris Jeavons, who is the pastor at Spa View Community Church in Hackenthorpe, and parishioner Chris Watson completed 72 holes at four courses around the city last Friday.

They are part of a team from the church heading to Mexico in February to build a house for an impoverished family in just two days, but they must first raise £6,500 to pay for building materials.

They teed off at 5am on Friday and, bleary-eyed and blistered from walking over 32 miles, sank their final putts at 8.45pm that evening.

The sponsored golfathon, for which Renishaw Park, Kilton Forest, Bondhay and Birley Wood golf clubs all waived their usual green fees, has already raised over £2,100 and the pair expect the total to pass the £2,500 mark when all the money is in.

Despite losing around 20 balls between them during the day, Mr Jeavons recorded a respectable 366, while his playing partner took 348 shots for a combined 138 over-par score.

"It was pretty exhausting but it was a fun day overall and we're really pleased with how much we've raised," said the 34-year-old pastor, who has two children.

"We had a group of supporters cheering us on at the final hole, which was nice but added to the pressure - it was like playing at the Open."

He added that the duo and fellow parishioners were now considering doing a skydive to help raise the remainder of the money.

The church's trip to Mexico is organised by Youth With a Mission, which has built 5,000 homes over the last 25 years through its Homes of Hope project.

* You can donate at https://www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/spaviewcommunitychurch/mexico2018.