Longstanding South Yorkshire animal charity 'could close within months'

A longstanding South Yorkshire animal charity has warned it could close within months as it faces a funding crisis.

South Yorkshire Animal Rescue nurses injured wildlife, including birds, squirrels and hedgehogs, before releasing the creatures back into the wild once they have recovered.

It also provides vaccinations and veterinary care for sick and neglected animals including cats, rabbits and chickens, and helps them to find new loving homes.

The organisation, which is based in Sheffield, has helped thousands of animals since being set up 35 years ago - including more than 60 stricken hedgehogs so far this year.

But it may have to close at the end of this year without the public's support to secure vital funds.

An appeal has been launched to raise at least £3,000, which supporters claim is the minimum needed to keep the charity running, so it can continue its good work.

Amy Taylor, who launched the fundraising appeal on the JustGiving website, said: "This is the only dedicated wildlife charity in the area, and if it closes there will be no help available in Sheffield and surrounding areas.

"People have travelled from as far afield as Leeds and Pontefract with wounded wildlife as there is nowhere else to go.

"We need to raise £3000 to enable the charity to continue its work for as long as possible.

"Every donation will help keep them open and caring for animals a little longer. Please donate to this cause."

Amy added that people could also donate at the charity's shop, on South Road, in Walkley.

* You can donate at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/southyorkshireanimalrescue.