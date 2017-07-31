Litter-picking Sheffield students clean up at awards ceremony

Students from Sheffield cleaned up at an awards ceremony where their litter-picking exploits were recognised.

Pupils from Longley Park Sixth Form College were honoured at the Firth Park Community Star Awards for their work to keep the area tidy.

Community ambassadors from Longley Park Sixth Form College collect their certificate at the Firth Park Community Star Awards

A team of seven community ambassadors were this year appointed by the college in Horninglow Road, Longley, to help out in the neighbourhood and act as role models for their peers.

One of their key roles has been to keep the college and surrounding areas free of litter.

They attended the community awards at Sheffield Town Hall on July 20, where they were presented with certificates by the three Firth Park ward councillors.

They also earned themselves an invite to the Houses of Parliament in May where they got to hobnob with the likes of TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp at an event celebrating the Great British Spring Clean.

Leana Goulden, who is one of the community ambassadors, said: "Our role includes picking litter in the surrounding community, dealing with people and their praises/concerns and having a positive influence within the community.

"For us, we get a sense of pride knowing that we are making a difference not only to the sight of the community but are also becoming friendly faces known by the people around the area."

The community ambassador role is a paid one, for which applicants are interviewed, and the college is due to recruit its latest cohort in September.

The initiative is part of efforts by the college to work with the local community to address concerns about antisocial behaviour by young people in the area.