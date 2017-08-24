LATEST: Three children and woman taken to hospital after serious collision in Sheffield car park

Three children and a woman have been taken to hospital after a serious collision in a Sheffield city centre car park this afternoon.

One of the children injured in the crash at the Q-Park multi-storey car park in Durham Road is seriously wounded, police have said, while the other children and woman sustained minor injuries.

South Yorkshire Police said emergency crews including an air ambulance were called to the car park near the University of Sheffield students' union at around 4.40pm.

It said the incident was not thought to be an act of terrorism.

Clarkson Street remains closed but police said it would reopen as soon as possible.