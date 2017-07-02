LATEST: Teen arrested after stabbings near Sheffield city centre leave two men in 'critical' condition

Two men are critically ill in hospital after being stabbed during a fight this morning near Sheffield city centre.

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent after violence broke out on the Wicker during the early hours.

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the scene at around 3.15am to reports of two men with suspected stab wounds following an altercation.

She said the men, aged 22 and 37, remained in hospital in a 'critical' condition.

"A 19-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in police custody," she added.

A large portion of the Wicker, along with several surrounding streets, was cordoned off this morning.

Police have yet to say whether the latest stabbings are believed to be connected to tensions in nearby Burngreave between rival Kurdish and Somalian gangs, which recently resulted in one man being shot and a teenager being knifed.

Detectives are investigating today's stabbings and anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the incident number 180 of July 2.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.