LATEST: Four children in hospital after car crashes into pub wall in South Yorkshire

Four children remain in hospital this afternoon after a car ploughed into a pub wall in South Yorkshire.

Two girls aged seven and eight years old, and two baby boys aged 21 months and nine months were injured in the collision in Oxspring, Barnsley, shortly after midnight this morning.

Police said the driver, a 29-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving and being unfit to drive through drink or drugs. He was also taken to hospital.

Officers investigating the crash, which happened on the A629 Copster Lane, near the junction with Bower Hill and Coates Lane, at around 12.25am, have appealed for witnesses.

South Yorkshire Police said the grey Dacia Logan was heading along Copster Lane, from Thurgoland towards Hoylandswaine, when it is believed to have come off the road and hit the wall. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

A number of roads around the Four Lane Ends area of Oxspring remained closed following the incident, but police said they are expected to reopen this evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 26 of August 23.