LATEST: Burst pipe floods street in Sheffield and leaves homes without water

A burst pipe has flooded a Sheffield road and left some homes without water.

Yorkshire Water said it was made aware of a burst water main in Crookes, at the junction of Crookes Road and Lydgate Lane, at around 6pm today.

It said a technician was on site and it hoped to restore water to homes this evening.

A spokesman for the firm said: "We are aware some customers have reduced water pressure or no water.

"We're working as quickly as possible to restore supplies to normal, which should happen this evening. We would like to apologise to residents whose supply has been interrupted."

He added that the road had been closed to allow repairs to be carried out, and diversions were being put in place.

Tom Heaton (@tomaheaton) tweeted this photo of flooding on Crookes Road

He was unable to say at this stage how many homes had been affected or how long the road closure was likely to remain in place.

He said the repairs may require what he described as some 'small scale excavation work'.

A photo shared on Twitter showed Crookes Road, near The Old Grindstone pub, covered with water.

A video showed water gushing onto the pavement along Lydgate Lane, with the road surface appearing to have been raised by the pressure of the escaping liquid.

Streets Ahead, which is responsible for maintaining roads across the city, advised drivers in the area to take care.