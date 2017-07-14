Last-minute venue switch for ska legends playing in Sheffield tonight

Ska legends Bad Manners have been forced to switch venues at the last-minute for a concert in Sheffield tonight.

The band, fronted by Buster Bloodvessel, were due to appear at the Mulberry Tavern in the city centre at 8pm.

But a licensing glitch means the gig has been moved at the eleventh hour to The Embassy, on Mansfield Road, in Intake.

The Mulberry Tavern was forced to close earlier this week after being told its licence was invalid.

Its owner had hoped to go ahead with tonight's gig, despite having to ask customers to bring their own alcohol as the bar could not serve them.

But he said the council had warned him this afternoon that if the gig went ahead there he could be prosecuted.

Customers with tickets for other gigs at the Mulberry Tavern, on Arundel Gate, have been asked to check on the venue's Facebook page whether those events are still going ahead.