Krispy Kreme to dish out hundreds of FREE doughnuts in Sheffield

Krispy Kreme is preparing to dish out hundreds of free doughnuts across Sheffield to mark the opening of its new store.

The confectionery giant is set to open its latest branch at one of the new kiosks on The Moor this spring, with the date yet to be announced.

It has promised to hand out hundreds of free treats across the city in the run-up to the opening.

The first person in the queue on opening morning, meanwhile, will bag themselves a coveted Gold Card, entitling them to 24 doughnuts each month for a year.

Neil Williamson, operations director at Krispy Kreme, said: "We can’t wait to spread the joy of Krispy Kreme in Sheffield – more details will be revealed soon!"

Krispy Kreme said doughnuts will not be prepared on-site at the new branch, as previously reported, but will be delivered fresh each morning.

There will also be no warehouse facility, it has confirmed, despite this being included in its planning application.