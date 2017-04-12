Krispy Kreme doughnuts coming to Sheffield city centre

Krispy Kreme is coming to Sheffield city centre, with the doughnut giant set to fill a hole in The Moor.

The confectioner has applied to open a fresh branch in one of the new kiosks along the shopping parade, outside Primark.

The new store would include outdoor seating and customers would be able to see the doughnuts being made, which the company describes as part of its 'retail theatre'.

There is already a Krispy Kreme store at Meadowhall shopping centre and the doughnuts are sold at various Tesco stores around Sheffield, but this would be the first dedicated Krispy Kreme store in the city centre.

Krispy Kreme submitted a planning application to Sheffield Council on Tuesday, April 4, asking to create retail, production and warehouse facilities in the kiosk, including a mezzanine level.

A decision has yet to be made.

