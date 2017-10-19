Knifeman who threatened worker at South Yorkshire health centre is jailed

A knifeman who threatened a terrified worker at a health centre in South Yorkshire has been jailed.

Raymond Capriani was arrested shortly after the alarming incident at Greasbrough Medical Centre in Rotherham on July 25, bringing to an end a two-week crime spree in which he also stole bank cards and jewellery from homes in Sheffield and Rotherham.

The 49-year-old, of Fitzwilliam Road, Eastwood, admitted fraud, a public order offence, possession of a bladed article, two counts of burglary and one of attempted burglary.

He was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court last Thursday to five years behind bars.

His one-man crime wave began on July 9, when he broke into a house on Collegiate Street, in Sheffield, stealing valuable jewellery and bank cards.

Capriani, who used the cards before his victim could cancel them, was linked to the break-in by a blood-stained jumper found in the garden.

He struck again on July 22, taking bank cards from a house in Swallownest High Street, which he used shortly afterwards to make a number of contactless payments.

Three days later, he threatened an employee at the medical centre with a knife before being found nearby by police with the weapon.

Acting Detective Inspector Aneela Khalil-Khan said: "This is a positive court result for the victims , members of the public and for officers from both Rotherham and Sheffield, who have worked alongside one another to put this prolific offender behind bars.

"His criminal behaviour and intent was clear, by taking bankcards for his own financial gain as well as sentimental items from the victims.

"Thanks to the thorough investigation and quick thinking of our officers, we were able to stop Capriani's criminal spree and he is now in prison.

"I hope the victims affected by his actions are pleased he has been brought to justice."