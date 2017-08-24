Knife-wielding robbers raid takeaway in South Yorkshire

Knife-wielding robbers raided a Chinese takeaway in South Yorkshire.
The masked intruders targeted the Empire House restaurant in Maltby, Rotherham, making off with a cash box.
Police said two men with covered faces entered the eatery on Muglet Lane on Tuesday, July 25, at about 9.30pm.
One of the men was holding a knife and threatened the owner.
The men stole a blue cash box before running down an alleyway toward Albert Street.
One of the men is described as 6ft2ins, of a stocky build. He was wearing black jogging bottoms, white trainers and an orange/red hoodie.
The second man is also described as 6ft2ins, but with a slim build. He was wearing a black hoodie with a white motif on the left shoulder/chest area, grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 1177 of July 25.
