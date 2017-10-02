Knife crime leaves people afraid to go out in Sheffield city centre at night

Terrified members of the public have told how growing knife crime has left them afraid to venture into Sheffield city centre at night.

Six people were knifed in separate incidents over the weekend, and people have expressed their alarm at the scale of violence blighting the city.

Rose Kennedy commented on Facebook: "This is why I don't like to go out at night. This is terrible."

Rulz Mikel wrote: "This is the reason I don't go drinking in the city centre. There's no such thing as quiet drink anymore."

But Stephen Dodworth said Sheffield was not the only place gripped by violence, which he said was becoming part of a 'normal night out' across the country.

Derek Clayton wrote: "I used to walk the streets of Sheffield during the 60s, going to the Locarno and City dance places, and never got involved in even a minor scuffle. They were great times.

"What is happening in Sheffield now is happening everywhere. It's a sad reflection of the times we live in and how respect for people and the law have gone out of control. God help us, it can only get better."

But Daniel Kirk said violence was nothing new, as he had stopped going 'downtown' after being jumped and kicked in the head outside the long-defunct Sheffield nightspot Berlins.

Several people told how they or those they knew had been the victims of violence in the area.

Paul Allonby wrote 'a nutter gashed my arm in town the other day', Michelle Berry said her friend was recently mugged at knife point on his way to work, and Margaret Whelan told how her 20-year-old son, who is 6ft5ins, was mugged in town.

Georgina Hewitt commented: "It's just not safe anymore. My 23-year-old daughter was in town last night and got knocked out and mugged. It's heartbreaking."

Others called for security to be stepped up at pubs and clubs in the city, with Jan Thomson among those saying metal detectors should be made mandatory.

And there were also appeals for extra police to act as a deterrent, with people saying CCTV was no substitute for officers on the street.