Jobcentre closure to cause travel 'chaos' for thousands in Sheffield, warns MP

Thousands of job centre users in Sheffield have been warned to expect travel 'chaos' after a branch closes to the public this week.

Jobseekers and benefits claimants in some of the city's poorer neighbourhoods will soon face round-trips of up to two hours to access their nearest job centre, an MP has claimed.

The Jobcentre Plus on Eastern Avenue, at Manor Top, is due to shut for good this Friday after the Department for Work and Pensions brought the closure date forward by a fortnight from November 17.

The nearest alternatives will be the two city centre branches, but Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh has warned thousands of people face big increases in their journey times.

Research by the National Audit Office shows people living in parts of Heeley, Gleadless, Arbourthorne and Intake will see their journey times by public transport rise from less than 20 minutes to as much as 40 minutes.

Those living in parts of Batemoor and Jordanthorpe, meanwhile, face a round-trip of between 82 minutes and two hours.

Ms Haigh, who highlighted the figures, said: "I honestly believe closing the Jobcentre is the wrong decision. These figures prove what we already could have guessed – closing Eastern Avenue will cause chaos for staff, as well as thousands of local people.

"It's not fair to make vulnerable people pay bus fares many of them can ill afford to attend appointments, and it’s also not a good use of time many of them could spend looking for work."

Staff at the Eastern Avenue Jobcentre are one week into a month-long strike - the latest step in a campaign of industrial action opposing the closure, which was branded 'disgraceful' by the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS).

The Government has already closed 23 Jobcentre buildings around the country since August, with another 79 scheduled for closure between now and April 2018.

A DWP spokeswoman said: "The changes we are making to our estate across the country will offer a more efficient service, and deliver good value for the taxpayer - saving over £140 million a year, for the next 10 years."

She added that an 'outreach' service is being set up at a local library and community centre, where claimants will be able to seek benefits advice and job-hunting help.

And she said travel costs will be reimbursed for claimants required by their work coach to attend a job centre outside of their usual signing-on days.

Ms Haigh recently claimed it was unclear whether closing Eastern Avenue Jobcentre closure would save the Government any money, as it had failed to publish a cost-benefit analysis of the decision.