Job centre staff in Sheffield begin fifth week of strikes over closure

Staff at a job centre in Sheffield have begun a fifth week of strike action in protest at its impending closure.

The job centre on Eastern Avenue, in Manor Top, is due to close next March, when the service will be merged with existing branches in the city centre, both of which are at least three miles away.

Staff at the centre have already staged week-long walkouts in June and July and a two-week strike last month.

The Public and Commercial Services Union says its 50 members at the centre are taking part in the latest one-week strike, which began today.

The union says the office serves one of the city's most deprived areas and would cause particular hardship to the many sick and disabled people, as well as those caring for others, who use the centre.

The Department for Work and Pensions has said closing job centres, including the one in Eastern Avenue, will save taxpayers money while providing more work opportunities for local claimants.

It says staff will be offered a transfer to another office and has offered to reimburse job seekers' travel costs if necessary.