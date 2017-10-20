Jeremy Corbyn pays tribute at funeral of socialist stalwart former Sheffield MP Bill Michie

Jeremy Corbyn joined those paying tribute to long-serving Sheffield MP Bill Michie at his funeral today.

The Labour leader could not be there in person but sent a touching message describing the former Heeley MP, with whom he worked closely, as a good friend and dedicated politician who never deserted his principles.

Hundreds gathered at the Upper Chapel, on Norfolk Street, to pay their final respects before heading to Mr Michie’s old local, the Byron House pub in Nether Edge, for his wake.

Former Sheffield Central MP Richard Caborn was among many of Mr Michie’s old party colleagues present, including ex-MP John Smith who travelled all the way from South Wales.

Labour councillors and MPs past and present were joined at the chapel by some of the late MP’s former political adversaries, including David Heslop, ex-leader of Sheffield Conservatives.

Mr Caborn said: “What really came across was how Bill was a man of great integrity, who took his duties very seriously and was enormously well respected by other politicians and his constituents.”

Mr Michie represented Heeley in parliament from 1983-2001, having previously served on Sheffield Council.

He died on September 22 after being admitted to hospital with a chest infection.