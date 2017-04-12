JAILED: Rapist who used cigarettes to drug woman in Sheffield

A rapist who drugged his victim using cigarettes after offering her a lift in Sheffield has been jailed for 24 years.

Ferdos Rabani approached his 34-year-old victim in Sheffield city centre in April last year and offered her a lift home.

Once she was inside his car, he offered her cigarettes, which are believed to have been drugged, to make her drowsy.

He then drove her to a remote area outside the city, where he raped her.

The 48-year-old, of Doncaster Prison, but formerly of Sheffield, was last November found guilty of one count of rape.

Rabani, who is also known as Joshua Abdul, appeared today at Sheffield Crown Court, where he was sentenced to 24 years behind bars.

PC Jess Hawley, the investigating officer, said: "Rabani could clearly see that the victim was vulnerable. He preyed on her and took advantage of her, leaving her incredibly traumatised by what happened.

"Several weeks after the incident, the brave woman came forward to report what had happened and I’d like to commend her for the strength and courage she has shown throughout the entire investigation and court process."

Temporary Detective Inspector Richard Wallis, from South Yorkshire Police's Safeguarding Adults Team, added: "I hope this case serves as another example of our dedication and commitment to protecting vulnerable people and our relentless efforts to achieve justice for victims of sexual violence and abuse.

"Today, an incredibly dangerous man has been removed from the streets of Sheffield as a result of the bravery and resilience shown by the victim, coupled with the determination of the investigating officers.

"I hope that Rabani’s conviction and lengthy sentence provides reassurance to victims of sexual violence that all reports made to us will be treated extremely seriously and always investigation thoroughly.

"I also hope that knowing Rabani is behind bars where he belongs can help the victim to continue moving forward with her life."

