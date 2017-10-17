JAILED: 'Prolific' burglar from South Yorkshire who stole treasured keepsakes

A 'prolific' burglar from Doncaster who stole items of 'incredible sentimental value' is beginning a long stretch behind bars.

Cornelius Smith, formerly of Alexandra Street, in Thorne, admitted five counts of burglary, plus aggravated vehicle taking, driving while disqualified and dangerous driving.

He was sentenced yesterday at Sheffield Crown Court to eight years imprisonment.

PC Jane Keightley, from Doncaster’s Performance Crime Team, said: "This is a great result for the Thorne community, as Smith had a significant impact on local residents.

"He targeted properties for their high-value electrical goods and jewellery, meaning that for many of his victims items of incredible sentimental value were taken.

"Smith carried out four burglaries in Thorne, stealing a vehicle from one property that was later used in another burglary in the Hatfield area.

"He stole two cars on separate days, displaying no regard whatsoever for the victims he left in his wake.

"We were also able to tie him to a further burglary in Blaxton, as well as pursuing him for the driving offences using the stolen vehicles.

"I am thrilled he has been put behind bars for a considerable period of time and I hope the community are reassured by our efforts to bring this criminal to justice."