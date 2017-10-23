It’s Dingle all the way as Emmerdale bad boy comes to Sheffield

Emmerdale bad boy Cain Dingle will be showing a friendlier face when he joins in the magic of Christmas at Crystal Peaks.

Actor Jeff Hordley, who plays the popular villain in the long running ITV rural drama, will leave the scheming and double dealing behind for just one evening as he performs the official Christmas lights switch on at the award winning Sheffield shopping mall on November 9.

The Festive fun begins in the Crystal Peaks central atrium from 4pm and will feature a range of musical acts including performances by young musicians from Westfield School and local bands.

Hosting the whole fun-packed family event will be the team from city radio station Hallam FM..

And at 7pm Christmas will really get under way when Jeff officially flicks the switch and Crystal Peaks sparkles for the Festive Season.

“Once again we are aiming to create a truly Festive atmosphere and we are delighted that Jeff is able to join us on this special night in the Crystal Peaks calendar,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.

“Our light display is always extremely popular and with Jeff performing the honours we are sure to get the traditional Crystal Peaks Christmas off to a great start.”