Inside 'sophisticated' cannabis factory in Sheffield which 'put lives at risk'

This is the inside of a 'sophisticated' cannabis factory uncovered by police in Sheffield packed with plants worth nearly £600,000.

The drugs den was discovered when officers raided a property in Nether Edge yesterday morning, with the operation assisted by a police helicopter.

Police said the set-up posed a fire hazard

After forcing their way in, officers found more than 450 plants spread across the building, from the cellar to the attic, with an estimated value of £576,000.

Nobody was present when the factory was raided, but police vowed to track down those responsible.

This was the second large cannabis factory to be uncovered in South Yorkshire in three days, after another with plants worth an estimated £500,000 was busted in Rotherham on Friday.

Sheffield South West Local Policing Team (LPT) posted these photos of what they described as a 'sophisticated' set-up.

Plants were found on every floor, from the cellar to the attic

They also posted images of the hazardous wiring in place to power the factory.

"What we would like to highlight and I'm sure our friends South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue would agree, is just how dangerous these types of setup are," they posted on Facebook.

"Thanks to NPAS (National Police Air Service) and one of our police dogs who came to assist. "e genuinely get great pleasure out of finding these types of set up.

"We would also encourage anyone with information about this or any others to contact us or anonymously through Crimestoppers.

More of the plants found within the property

"Finally, there is a real seriousness and danger to lives this drug and set-up pose! Nobody was at the premises when we executed the warrant. What we will say is that we have a particular set of skills so we will find you and, when we do, we will put you before the court."

