Incredible Noah's Ark knitted by 100-year-old Sheffield woman as thank you for life-changing operation

This is the incredible Noah's Ark knitted by a 100-year-old woman to show her gratitude to 'amazing' Sheffield medics.

Ruby Vickers, from Jordanthorpe, was determined to thank Sheffield Children's Hospital for a life-changing operation carried out on family friend Zoe Bagshaw, aged 16, whose badly twisted spine had been causing her severe pain.

Ruby Vickers with representatives from The Children's Hospital Charity

The talented centenarian spent hours painstakingly crafting the boat, Noah and his wife, and the many animals, which she presented to representatives from The Children's Hospital Charity this week.

Dramatic before and after x-rays show the extreme curvature of young Zoe's spine, caused by the condition scoliosis, which she underwent a six-and-a-half hour operation to correct in May.

The Chesterfield teenager, who recently began a hair and beauty course at college, has since made a full recovery and is now free from the agonising pain which used to blight her life.

Her father Andrew Bagshaw said he was blown away by the quality of Ruby's work, which he hopes will soon go on display at the hospital, and was touched by the gesture.

Zoe and Ruby

"She turned 100 in August and she's knitted all sorts since she retired aged 65, but this is something else," said the 42-year-old father-of-two, who has known her since he was a boy.

"She wanted to donate it as a token of appreciation for the wonderful work the hospital did for my daughter, for which we're all hugely grateful."

Zoe said: "Before the operation I was often tired and my back would constantly hurt but I feel so much better now.

"The staff at the hospital were so kind and helpful. They were amazing."

Zoe's spine before and after the operation

Zoe in hospital