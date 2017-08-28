'If Dad was here looking down he would be amazed' - hundreds gather to remember Sheffield Wednesday fan who died after collapsing at game

A Sheffield Wednesday fan who died after collapsing at Hillsborough was given a special send-off at a memorial match.

Nigel Goodinson was a shining light of amateur football, managing Handsworth Parramore FC with great success for many years and devoting countless hours to help run Handsworth Junior Sporting Club.

He died aged 58 in April after collapsing while watching his beloved Owls at home to Derby County, and was the following month honoured with a minute's applause at the stadium.

Yesterday, Nigel's son Ryan captained an all-star eleven, comprising many of those who played under the much-loved manager, against a Handsworth Parramore eleven, made up of players from across the age categories at the club.

Before kick-off, 58 balloons - one for each year of his life - were released into the skies above the club's Olivers Mount home.

Ryan then led the players onto the pitch accompanied by his daughter Neve.

The teams pose with the memorial trophy

He was at the centre of the action once play got underway, missing a penalty before scoring a goal as the all-stars notched a 3-1 victory.

Around 600 people turned out to toast Nigel's life and, in particular, his immense contribution to the grass roots game.

Off the pitch, they enjoyed a barbecue and family entertainment including a bouncy castle before celebrating into the night, with a disco and late bar.

Ryan said: "It's been a very emotional day and the turnout was unbelievable. If Dad was here looking down he would be amazed.

Nigel's son Ryan (right) with the memorial cup

"He would never have envisaged anything like this but it shows what he meant to people.

"That's the type of bloke he was. He was always thinking about everyone else. Never himself."

Ryan added that the club plans to make the Nigel Goodinson Memorial Cup an annual event.