'I won't let health problems stop me achieving dreams' - Sheffield man's crowdfunding bid to open community café

A young Sheffield man hopes to overcome his severe health problems to launch a community café, with the help of a crowdfunding campaign.

Josh Crossley has cystic fibrosis and diabetes, and although the conditions are well-managed, he must take 30 tablets a day and spend around 20 minutes each morning and evening using a nebuliser to aid his breathing.

Some of Josh's culinary creations

The 22-year-old from Charnock, who was placed in foster care as a teenager along with his fellow triplets, has also battled depression, for which he remains on medication.

But after a difficult start to life, he says the Prince's Trust Enterprise programme has given him the confidence and support he needs to open his own business.

The keen baker wants to open a community café in Woodseats, which he says will host events like language groups, reading clubs and children's parties.

He hopes to secure a £5,000 loan via the Prince's Trust to launch his business, and he is seeking to raise the same amount again through a crowdfunding appeal.

Josh has to take 30 tablets a day to manage his cystic fibrosis

"I learned about the Prince's Trust after reading how it had helped someone who'd had similar problems to me open a café in Edinburgh, and the Enterprise programme has been great," said Josh, who is currently on sickness benefits.

"It's always been my dream to run a café and I think there's a real need for something like this in Woodseats, but I need £10,000 to get it off the ground.

"Although I'm coping quite well with my cystic fibrosis and diabetes, sometimes they really get on top of me. It's good having something positive to focus on, rather than just worrying about my health.

"I'm determined not to let my health problems stop me achieving my dreams."

Josh has promised those backing his fundraising campaign free treats from the café if they help him raise enough to open his business.

You can donate at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/help-josh-open-his-community-cafe.