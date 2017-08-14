'I got a bit of a beasting' - Sheffield woman overcomes jellyfish stings and awful conditions to conquer English Channel

A Sheffield woman has conquered the waves to swim the English Channel.

Wendy Figures, from Wadsley, overcame adverse weather conditions and painful jellyfish stings to complete what she described as the 'Mount Everest of swimming challenges'.

Wendy sets off from Dover in darkness

The 51-year-old mum-of-three set off in darkness from Dover last Monday night and reached dry land near Calais 13 hours and 45 minutes later, at around lunchtime the following day.

The swimming instructor said the swim had been 'so much harder' than she expected and she had been in tears at times, but encouragement from her daughters and other well-wishers following her progress online helped her power through.

"I knew the sea would be in charge but I got a bit of a beasting," she said.

"After half an hour I got stung by a jellyfish and three and a half hours in I was battling some demons and had to stop and say to my support team 'I don't know if I can do this'.

Wendy during the crossing

"Their support helped me keep going and there was a calm spell in the middle, when I was swimming into a beautiful sunrise, but then it got tough again.

"I got stung by a jellyfish and had to stop and have a cry before carrying on.

"Luckily I landed at a French slipway near a restaurant and the owner came out to greet me with a glass of Champagne, which was a nice way to celebrate my arrival."

Wendy had been due to depart a week earlier but was kept waiting due to dangerously high winds. In the end she had to set off in less than ideal conditions, which meant she was fighting against the tide more than planned and ended up swimming a more circuitous route.

She set off on the same day another swimmer, Douglas Waymark, aged 44, sadly died attempting to cross the Channel as part of a gruelling triathlon.

She only learned of the tragedy after completing her crossing, and described his death as 'terribly, terribly sad'.

Wendy is the second member of Yorkshire Outdoor Swimmers based at Harthill to complete a solo Channel crossing this year.

A third teammate, Ray Smith, from Chesterfield, is due to take on the challenge next month.