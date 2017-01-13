'I enjoy work... I must be a bit daft' says Sheffield labourer, aged 80

A Sheffield labourer who is still grafting away as he enters his ninth decade insists 'work's good for me'.

John Shaw works five mornings a week at M&G Olympic Products, which sits in the shadow of the Blades' Bramall Lane stadium, and has no plans to retire any time soon.

The indefatigable grandfather, who turned 80 this year, has proved as sturdy as the steel which is shaped into staircases and balustrades at the factory.

His colleagues threw him a surprise belated birthday bash today (Friday, January 13), where they presented him with a new broom and some travel vouchers.

"It's no good retiring. You sit down in a chair and you're done in a few months," said John, who lives in Wisewood with his wife Rita.

"Work's good for me. I've always enjoyed it. I must be a bit daft. My wife's not bothered. I think she's happy I'm out of her hair."

John did actually retire aged 65 but only lasted five years before returning to work for his old employers, where he has now clocked up 17 years in total.

He began work as an apprentice aged 16 and spent most of his working life as a fettler, grinding metal for the manufacturing firm Davey McKee.

John's birthday actually falls on January 4 but the celebrations had to be postponed after he fell over Christmas, tearing ligaments in his leg.

Mark Winckle, M&G's managing director, said: "We're proud of John. He does a great service and long may he continue. I keep asking 'when are you going to retire' and he always says 'not yet'.

