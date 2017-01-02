Hundreds brave the rain to enjoy an outdoor swim in South Yorkshire pool

These are just some of the hundreds of brave people who decided to for a New Year’s Day swim in an outdoor swimming pool.

The fourth annual open air swimming event took place at the Hathersage Swimming Pool, Hathersage, between 11am and 3pm.

The pool was unheated during the outdoor swimming event, and the temperature of the water dropped to a chilly estimate of nine degrees celsius.

A live video streamed to the pool’s official Facebook page mid way through the afternoon showed swimmers braving the rain to take a dip.

The event was open to people of all ages, some who wore wetsuits in an effort to keep warm and some who braved the cold and wore their usual swimwear.

Most only swam one or two lengths before getting out and seeking shelter, but some of the more adventurous swimmers stayed in the water for longer.

A festive cold-water swim is a tradition that’s been around for decades.

The tradition has spread across the country, and people all over the UK have been braving the cold over the Christmas season to take part in one of the organised swims in their local area.