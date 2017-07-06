Hundreds back petition to save Sheffield street festival

Hundreds of people have signed a petition to save a monthly street festival in Sheffield which faces an uncertain future.

Nearly 1,700 people have added their names to the petition calling for Street City to be allowed to continue operating on Ecclesall Road.

Revellers at the Street City festival in February

The free night market had been held over the course of one weekend each month, at a former industrial site just off the shopping parade, since being launched last October.

The mixture of food, live music and entertainment had attracted thousands of visitors each month.

But last month's event was cancelled after organisers failed to secure a licence from Sheffield Council amid complaints about noise, many of which came from the congregation at a local church.

Street City founder Dan Hatfield has warned it may not return unless he gets more support from the council, which he accused of being 'party poopers'.

A petition on the Change.org website states that the event 'has never caused any trouble' and accuses the council of being unwilling to work with organisers to keep it going.

"The organizers are asking for the support of people that love and attend Street City, local businesses, partners, groups and interested individuals to sign this petition to show their support by backing Street City in their upcoming applications with Sheffield City Council," the petition, which has 1,661 signatures, states.

Sheffield Council has said it supports the aims of Street City and had advised them to apply for planning permission to make it a more established fixture and ensure festival-goers' needs could be better balanced with those of local residents.