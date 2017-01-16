Huge sinkhole appears outside Decathlon store in Sheffield

A large sinkhole has opened up outside the Decathlon store in Sheffield.

The crater, which appears to be above an underground stream, is understood to have opened up on Monday evening at around teatime.

The sinkhole is in the car park area outside the sports store, and the entire site in Eyre Street has been cordoned off.

A guard at the site said on Monday night it was not known when the shop would reopen but he thought it could be a couple of days.

The sinkhole, which appears to be around the size of a van, has been fenced off.

None of the surrounding roads are believed to be affected.