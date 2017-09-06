Hospice in the picture at Art in the Gardens

St Luke’s Hospice was firmly in the picture as it raised more than £600 for patient care at Art in the Gardens.

Partnered at the annual Botanical Gardens art event by Sheffield City Council. St Luke’s had the chance to display its special Celebration of Life felt artwork and its daisy chain of memories as well as a display of some of the pieces of art created by hospice patients.

And special guest artist Sampa Mulenga was on hand to create on the spot portraits of guests to the St Luke’s stand, including Lord Mayor of Sheffield Coun Anne Murphy.

“We had a fantastic weekend and would like to take this opportunity to thank the organisers of Art in the Gardens and Sheffield City Council for inviting us to be a part of this wonderful event,” said St Luke’s Community Fundraising Manager Megan Senior.

“We raised more than £600 throughout the weekend, all of which will go to the support of our patients and their families.”