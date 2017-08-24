Historic Sheffield pub set to saved, despite community bid to buy building falling short

A historic Sheffield pub which played a role in the birth of modern football looks set to be saved - despite a community bid to buy the building falling short.

The Plough, on Sandygate Road, in Crosspool, is where the rules of football as we know it today were reputedly drafted.

Campaigners gather outside The Plough during their successful fight to prevent it becoming a supermarket

It has been closed since last year but after plans to convert the site into a supermarket were rejected, campaigners launched a bid to take over the building.

A mystery business offered to buy the venue and lease it back to The Plough Community Group, which successfully raised £120,000 to cover the start-up costs by inviting locals to pledge to buy shares in the pub.

However, the group today said it had been told by owner Enterprise Inns that its bid of £435,000, based on a professional valuation, was 'significantly' less than a rival offer.

Peter Duff, who chairs the group, said it was not willing to enter into a bidding war and he understood the owner was likely to accept the higher offer.

Peter Duff outside The Plough

But he added that Enterprise Inns has said the rival bid was from someone wishing to reopen the pub who has a 'track record in the industry'.

"We're disappointed the community bid appears to have failed but our aim was always to ensure the pub reopens and if that happens, as looks likely, we will have achieved our ambition," he said.

"If we hadn't started our campaign and revealed the tremendous local commitment to support the pub we believe it could have ended up as one of the 20 pubs lost forever every week across the UK.

"We hope the buyer has seen that support and realised if people are willing to put their money into saving it they will want to come and drink there. We believe we've shown other investors it can be a viable pub and a great local."

Mr Duff added that the group was keen to work with the new owner and share the many ideas its supporters had contributed to help revive the pub and ensure it served the whole community.

He said he understood the sale was likely to go through next month, though it was not known when the pub would reopen.

The Plough, which stands opposite the world's oldest football ground, home to Hallam FC, is recognised as an asset of community value which meant community groups were given six months to prepare a bid before it could be sold.

The Star has contacted Enterprise Inns for a comment.