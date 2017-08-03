High-speed thrills as stock cars slide into Owlerton; plus dog tips and cards for Friday and Saturday August 4 & 5

Have your say

Owlerton Stadium will host a day of pedal-to-the-metal action when it hosts its penultimate stock car meeting of the season this weekend.

The venue will enjoy a day of high-speed thrills with a CocStox meeting of BriSCA F1 Stock Cars and BriSCA F2 Stock Cars on Sunday 6 August, with racing getting underway at 12.30pm.

Dave Perry, Owlerton Stadium’s general manager, said: “Stock car racing always brings something different to Owlerton Stadium so we’re very excited to host the latest in a long line of race meetings.

“We can offer something for all ages – stock car racing at Owlerton is a great value family day out.”

Tickets for the meeting will be £18 for adults, £16 for concessions or £7 for children aged 12-15. Children under 12 accompanied by an adult go free.

Entry is free for under-fives, with family tickets for two adults and three children available for £40.

* For more information or to book, visit http://www.startrax.info/home.

* Tonight’s nap at Owlerton greyhounds is Million Jay in Trap Two in Race 11.

Our Next best is the Trap 6 dog Droopy’s Baresi in race 12.

Saturdays tips are - Haroldinio in Trap 1, Race 2 (Nap), and Dromoher Breeze in Trap 1 Race 5 (NB).

* OWLERTON DOGS TONIGHT (Fri, Aug 4), Race 1 18.39 500m Flat (A7) 1 Swift Demi; 2 Skidroes Promise; 3 Whinmoor Vixen; 4 Lacken Rocky; 5 Sausage Roulette; 6 Skip It Milady

Race 2 18.56 500m Flat (A5) 1 Farley Boy; 2 Marciano; 3 Ragatank Lad; 4 Glenbuck Rose; 5 Iconic Butch; 6 Troydale Ronnie

Race 3 19.11 500m Flat (A5) 1 MattersEY Blue; 2 Truly A Blade; 3 Bothar Beag; 4 Ferasome Monroe; 5 Magna Babe; 6 Slaneyside Anita

Race 4 19.27 280m Flat (D3) 1 Bullfinch Mick; 2 Scotchrath; 3 Hes All It; 4 Skip It Hanney; 5 Head Iton Boris; 6 Casino Bound

Race 5 19.43 500m Flat Handicap 1 Slaneyside Frich; 2 seagrave Jack; 3 Pirate Army; 4 Night Dancer; 5 Dash Away Wink; 6 Flawless Flash

Race 6 19.58 500m Flat (A4) 1 Peekaboo Freddie; 2 Magna Snape; 3 Morgans Mac; 4 Skip It Betty; 5 Cooneen Maggie; 6 Bearly Legal

Race 7 20.14 500m Flat (A4) 1 Jacks Phoenix; 2 Valient Striker; 3 slaneyside Kirby; 4 Tias May; 5 Kranky Toni; 6 Yahoo Angela

Race 8 20.31 500m Flat (A5) 1 Charge Ahead; 2 Russanda Ranby; 3 Peekaboo George; 4 Monroe Supreme; 5 Droopys Bear; 6 Royston Bobby

Race 9 20.47 500m Flat (A7) 1 Bernish Twilight; 2 Derryhogan Tizzy; 3 Delivery Boy; 4 Dunbolg Cygnus; 5 Slaneyside Heany; 6 Iconic Belle

Race 10 21.02 500m Flat (A6) 1 Geelo Vic; 2 Slaneyside Hugo; 3 Townside Comet; 4 Joella Sarah; 5 Layas Girl; 6 Divine Joy

Race 11 21.17 280m Flat (D2) 1 Night Of Thunder; 2 Million Jay; 3 Money Show; 4 Geelo Clarky; 5 Daboybrian; 6 Lisnasure

Race 12 21.33 500m Flat (A1) 1 Droopys Podge; 2 Yahoo Benny; 3 Worsboro Zebo; 4 Geelo Yankee; 5 Swift Molossos; 6 Droopys Baresi

Race 13 21.50 500m Flat (A8) 1 Peekaboo Spot; 2 Suntan Lady; 3 Stunning buster; 4 Stepaside Elvis; 5 Burnt Oak Beano; 6 Peekaboo Joan

Race 14 22.07 500m Flat (A3) 1 Travel Violin; 2 Demesne Alsas; 3 Lightfoot Girl; 4 Spitfire Pilot; 5 My Girl Dian; 6 Vacant

Race 15 22.23 280m Flat (D4) 1 Corner Maybe; 2 All Time Great; 3 Marriage Vows; 4 Logans Opal; 5 Cimla Cash; 6 Lancaster Bomber

Race 16 22.40 500m Flat (A6) 1 So Its Emily; 2 Skip It Always; 3 Jetts Legend; 4 Stepaside Lucas; 5 Logans Bubbly; 6 Fair Game

* TOMORROW - Race 1 19.25 280m Flat (D3) 1 Lostrigg Jack; 2 Fearsome Fever; 3 Fearsome Kate; 4 Laughing Legend; 5 Lacken Berrie; 6 Droopys Trieste

Race 2 19.40 500m Flat (A2) 1 Haroldinio; 2 Yahoo Pearl; 3 Chips And Cheese; 4 Magna Motown; 5 Coolboy Blitz; 6 VACANT

Race 3 19.55 660m Flat Handicap 1 Rashers Legend; 2 Harton Grand; 3 Curly Watts; 4 Soviet Lady; 5 Swift Fantasia; 6 Harton Black

Race 4 20.10 500m Flat (A1) 1 Ballymac Sheehy; 2 Fourpenny Star; 3 Killacolla View; 4 Palatine Boss; 5 VACANT; 6 Harton Derwent

Race 5 20.25 500m Flat Handicap 1 Dromoher Breeze; 2 Skiproe Mick; 3 Fearsome Solar; 4 Harton Monkey; 5 Yahoo Ticketyboo; 6 Another Rouge

Race 6 20.40 280m Flat (D3) 1 No Emotion; 2 Swift Broseley; 3 Tullumurry Wings; 4 Ozzy Owl; 5 Lightfoot Gilly; 6 Carry On

Race 7 20.55 280m Flat (D4) 1 Townside Mercury; 2 Joella Daisy; 3 Ballymac Crissie; 4 Surfer Darragh; 5 Mucky Bridie; 6 Run China Lad

Race 8 21.10 500m Flat (A3) 1 Swift Metro; 2 Lightfoot Janna; 3 Russanda Gara; 4 Marys Coco; 5 Ghost Buster; 6 Harton Hondo

Race 9 21.25 500m Flat (A6) 1 Lightfoot Katie; 2 Lets Go Six; 3 Sister Sledge; 4 Townside Monroe; 5 Varra Brae; 6 Troydale Alex

Race 10 21.40 500m Flat (A5) 1 Swift Rocco; 2 Kilcurra Karen; 3 Joella Rosie; 4 Logic Reason; 5 Mustang Pursuit; 6 Hellfire Lady

Race 11 21.55 500m Flat (A4) 1 Deltic Sahara; 2 Heeza Bantam; 3 Glaise Shadow; 4 Brazen Samurai; 5 Townside Titan; 6 Lightfoot Ola

Race 12 22.10 500m Flat (A2) 1 Boozed Annie; 2 Tick Tock Clock; 3 Miss Sophierose; 4 Ardrahan Zarla; 5 VACANT; 6 Brazen Speed

Race 13 22.25 500m Flat (A1) 1 Joella Eske; 2 Slaneyside Bingo; 3 Thornwick Lass; 4 VACANT; 5 Swift Lyncea; 6 Coolavanny Dawn

Race 14 22.40 500m Flat (A2) 1 Glenpadden Rock; 2 Swift Aspen; 3 Off You Trot; 4 Headleys Candy; 5 VACANT; 6 Swift Darius