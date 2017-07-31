Heroic Sheffield firefighter's long-lost certificate found hidden in picture frame

A century-old certificate honouring a hero who helped rescue eight people from an inferno in Sheffield has been found hidden behind a framed print.

The man who discovered the long-lost award has made it his mission to return it to the family of the man whose gallantry was recognised all those years ago.

The certificate which was presented to John Corbett on June 15, 1908

Terry Anderson was removing a print from its frame to clean the glass when he stumbled on the piece of history, which was stuck to the hardboard backing holding the picture in place.

The 55-year-old builder, from Holmfirth, in West Yorkshire, believes his father, who was also a builder, probably saved the print from ending up in a skip after finding it while working in a customer's attic.

"I first found the certificate about six or seven years ago and I meant to try to track down the man's family then but I put it to one side and forgot about it," he said.

"It was only when I moved house recently that I came across it again. I'd like to restore it to the man's relatives if possible because it's something which could mean a lot to them."

The print behind which the certificate lay hidden for many years

The newly unearthed certificate, presented by a group called The Sheffield Society for the Recognition of Bravery on June 15, 1908, praises John Corbett's 'courageous conduct' in helping to rescue eight people from a 'perilous position' during a fire which broke out at a pub earlier that year.

An article in the Sheffield Daily Telegraph tells how Sergeant John Corbett was one of four men presented with bronze medals and certificates for the bravery they displayed.

An earlier report describes how the blaze swept through the old Plough Inn, in Broad Street, Park, and spread to a neighbouring draper's before threatening to spark a deadly explosion at a gun maker's next door on the night of April 26.

Mr Corbett was part of the firefighting team which came to the aid of the landlord, his family and their servants, the article explains, with an eight-month-old baby among eight people rescued from the building.

The Sheffield Daily Telegraph's report of the fire

The landlord leapt through a window to escape the conflagration, while his wife was found 'comatose' inside, the stirring account of the drama reveals.

* If you are a descendant of John Corbett or know his family, please email robert.cumber1@jpress.co.uk.