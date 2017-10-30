'Help us stop historic Sheffield building being used as giant litter bin'

Campaigners fighting to save one of Sheffield's most historic buildings need your help to prevent it being treated like a 'giant litter bin'.

The Friends of the Old Town Hall are seeking volunteers for a big clean-up in Castlegate - home to the city's former administrative HQ - this Saturday, November 4.

Brian Holmshaw, the group's secretary, said littering around the 210-year-old building had reduced since the last litter-pick in April and it was now determined to complete the job.

"It just shows, rubbish breeds rubbish. If you get rid of it people are less likely to leave more. And we’d much rather this great historic building didn’t act as a giant litter bin," he said.

Saturday's litter-pick will take place from 10am-1pm, and volunteers are asked to meet outside the Castle Grill at the top of Castle Street, opposite the Co-op. All equipment will be provided.