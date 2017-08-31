Help us find Sheffield's Superkids

The search is on for the city's most inspirational youngsters, with the launch of the annual Sheffield Star Superkids Awards.

We want to hear about children who are setting a shining example for their peers, from academic and sporting high-flyers to those who have shown commendable courage or selflessness.

Ellie Docking, seen receiving her prize from the lord mayor, was among the winners at last year's awards ceremony

Nominations are now open, with 10 categories for youngsters and an 11th for the Super School - the nursery, school or college doing the most to help both its pupils and the wider community flourish.

This year's presentation ceremony will be held at The Crucible Studio - no stranger to drama and high emotion - where the young winners can soak up the deserved applause under the spotlights for their five-star achievements.

Last year's worthy winners included youngsters battling serious illness or caring for their poorly parents or siblings.

This year's categories are:

Youngsters from Razzamataz Theatre Schools performed at the Sheffield Star Superkids Awards 2016

* Maths Marvel - is your child a whizz with numbers, for whom everything from times tables to trigonometry holds no fears?

* Fearless Bravery - do you know someone who has shown courage in the face of adversity, from facing illness to overcoming a major challenge?

* Dynamic Fundraiser - we want to hear about youngsters going the extra mile to raise money for a charity or cause they are passionate about

* Enterprising Star - let us know how children are using their initiative at home, school or in the community, from boosting recycling to developing a community group

* Technology Whizz - could the next Steve Jobs, someone whose computer or robotics wizardry leaves us mere mortals scratching our heads, be in our midst?

* Wonder Writer - help us find the next generation of novelists, poets and playwrights whose way with words keeps readers hooked

* Mighty Performer - we're looking for a born entertainer, whether their talent lies in music, dance or something else altogether, who has what it takes to keep audiences enthralled

* Super Sports Star - is your child on the path to sporting glory? We want to hear about their achievements and commitment to the sport which could make them the next Jessica Ennis-Hill

* Extraordinary Inspirer - help us honour someone setting the standard for others, from a dedicated student council member to a volunteer giving up their time to make a difference

* Invincible Carer - do you know someone helping to look after a parent, sibling or other family member, whose tireless support deserves recognition?

* Super School - this is open to any nursery, school or college in Sheffield going the extra mile to help students develop or to support the local community, from encouraging healthy eating to providing exciting opportunities for youngsters

The awards, which have been running for more than two decades, are this year sponsored by Sheffield City Council, Cutlers Spice restaurant, Taylor & Emmet LLP solicitors and Razzamataz Theatre Schools.

The prize-giving ceremony will take place on Tuesday, December 5, and the deadline for nominations falls at midnight on Thursday, November 9.

* Anyone can nominate someone aged under 18 for an award by filling in an online form at sheffieldsuperkids.com/nominate.