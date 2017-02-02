Help needed to transform one of Sheffield's most picturesque sports grounds

Sports clubs seeking to transform one of Sheffield's most picturesque playing fields have called for your help.

Oughtibridge Sports Ground is tucked away in the Don Valley off Forge Lane, Oughtibridge, beside a gentle bend in the tree-lined river.

Matt Ward of Crookes and District FC and Ian Holmes of Sheffield Canoe Club who are looking to improve facilities at the ground in Oughtibridge

It is home to Sheffield Canoe Club, which hosts national slalom competitions on the fast-flowing water and boasts a teenaged Olympic prospect among its members.

The ground is also used by the football outfits Crookes and District FC and Stocksbridge Park Steels Juniors FC.

The three clubs were recently granted a 20-year lease of the field, which was previously used by workers at the disused paper mill a stone's throw away.

They are now looking for sponsors to help raise around £150,000 to improve the grounds and dated changing rooms.

A canoeist in action on the River Don

They also want to hear from other sports clubs keen to use the facilities, for anything from rounders to archery.

Ian Holmes, chairman of the canoe club, which meets there every Sunday morning throughout the year and on Wednesday evenings during the summer, urged people to get in touch.

"It's a brilliant venue but a lot of people don't realise it's here, and the facilities need updating. We'd be incredibly grateful to anyone who can help," he said.

If you think you can help, call Ian on 0779 6565 193 or email canoe77@btopenworld.com.

Members of Sheffield Canoe Club

