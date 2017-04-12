Help needed to secure new powers to tackle street drinking in Sheffield

Campaigners seeking to tackle street drinking by limiting the number of off-licences in Sheffield have called for the public's help.

Business owners and residents in the city centre want Sheffield Council to introduce a 'cumulative impact policy' in West Street, which would make it easier for councillors to stop new off-licences opening in the area.

Sheffield City Centre Residents' Action Group (SCCRAG), which is leading the campaign, has now asked people to submit evidence of antisocial behaviour by street drinkers to strengthen its case for the new measure.

A sixth off-licence on West Street, which campaigners say is plagued by street drinkers, was approved by councillors in January.

A cumulative impact policy would put the onus on anyone applying for an alcohol licence in the neighbourhood to prove doing so would not add to problems there.

At present the council must grant a licence unless it can be proved that doing so is likely to cause trouble.

If you can help, email SCCRAG@gmail.com.

Car ploughs into the side of McDonald's restaurant near Sheffield College

Missing dog from Sheffield turns up 100 miles away in Northamptonshire over four months later

Man and woman accused of murdering Sheffield dad Jordan Hill are denied bail

Thieves branded 'scumbags' for stealing from Sheffield cemetery

Police seek missing motorist after South Yorkshire crash

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says team agree with Billy Sharp on hopes of 'beating Owls twice next season'

'If you don't kill, you die' - This and 11 more of the best Carlos Carvalhal quotes ahead of his 100th Sheffield Wednesday game in charge

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE

Sheffield United: Get all the Blades stats

Sheffield Wednesday: Get all the latest Owls stats