Heavy rain in South Yorkshire prompts safety warning to drivers

Police have warned drivers to take extra care on roads in South Yorkshire today, with heavy rain expected to create treacherous conditions.

South Yorkshire Police urged motororists to leave extra space between their vehicle and the one in front, due to increased stopping distances in the wet.

They issued the warning, advising drivers to #doublethedistance, as forecasts predict heavy rain will continue in the region throughout the afternoon.

South Yorkshire Safer Roads also issued advice to drivers who are out and about in the wet.

"In wet weather stopping distances are at least double that of when it's dry. Always drive appropriately to the road conditions," it tweeted this afternoon.